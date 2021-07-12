Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.47 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

