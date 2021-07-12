Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 197,812 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197,812 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $498,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.