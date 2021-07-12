84,862 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
