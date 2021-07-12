Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $37.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

