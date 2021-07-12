Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $591.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $592.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

