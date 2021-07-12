Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

