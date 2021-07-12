Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

