Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.43 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock worth $6,316,141 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.