Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Masonite International worth $27,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $113.29 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.