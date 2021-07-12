Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 278,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,938,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Cigna by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $234.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

