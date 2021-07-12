Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 35,421 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,421 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of EMCOR Group worth $23,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

