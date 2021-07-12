Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

