182,051 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

