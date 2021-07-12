212,922 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $809.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

