Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Garmin posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

