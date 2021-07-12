3,307 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

