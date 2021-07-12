Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $248.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.