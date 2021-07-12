Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

