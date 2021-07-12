Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $2,840,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.38 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

