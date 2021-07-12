Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $183.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

