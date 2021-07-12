$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post sales of $8.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $9.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $32.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

PHX stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,759,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,172 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

