Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $35.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

