Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,951 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after buying an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,471,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

