Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,459 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

