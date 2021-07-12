Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 409.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Tenable worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tenable by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

