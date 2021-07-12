Birdchain (BIRD) Price Down 43.9% Over Last Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $230,724.38 and approximately $108,259.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00922543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.