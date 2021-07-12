Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

AOMR opened at $17.09 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

