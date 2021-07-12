New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -29.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

