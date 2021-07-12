$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Model N reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Model N by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Model N by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

