Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883 over the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

