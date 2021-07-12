Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Price Target at $34.71

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.