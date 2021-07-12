Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,676 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.57 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.