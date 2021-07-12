Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $120,576.48 and approximately $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00116808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.93 or 0.99902663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00968695 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

