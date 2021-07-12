Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches Market Cap of $6.83 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $617,162.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00924161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00093372 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

