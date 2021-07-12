Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after acquiring an additional 222,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

