11,447 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

ADC opened at $72.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

