Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

VNO opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.