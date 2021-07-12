Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

