Intellectus Partners LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

