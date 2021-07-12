Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

UTF opened at $28.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

