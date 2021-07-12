Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

JCO opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

