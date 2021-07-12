Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

