Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
