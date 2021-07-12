Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE IIM opened at $16.64 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

