Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 240,233 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,007,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,173,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.