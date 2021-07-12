$0.43 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

