Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,428,877 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,428,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $153,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.