Caas Capital Management LP Takes $2.97 Million Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cricut as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $24,868,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $13,853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at $7,916,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $7,819,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,028,798 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,632 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

