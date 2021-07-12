Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

