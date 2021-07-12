177,502 Shares in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INZY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 230,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

