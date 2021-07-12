Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,335,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVFM opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

